PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,208,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686,971 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $398,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $184.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,014. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $254.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

