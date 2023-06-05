Peter M. Menard Sells 630 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Diodes Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ DIOD traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.89. 313,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
