Peter M. Menard Sells 630 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diodes Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ DIOD traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.89. 313,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,265. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diodes

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Stories

