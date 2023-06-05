Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.2 %
NYSE PBR opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after buying an additional 698,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,917,000 after purchasing an additional 541,982 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.
