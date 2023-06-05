Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE PBR opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 38.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBR. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 211,351,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,204,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,343,000 after purchasing an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 18,631,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,787,000 after buying an additional 698,049 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 13,319,003 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $138,917,000 after purchasing an additional 541,982 shares during the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.