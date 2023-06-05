Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $83,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.79. 6,000,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,010,230. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

