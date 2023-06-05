Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

