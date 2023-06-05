Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Raised to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $123.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.13.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 16,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

