Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.