PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on July 3rd

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PHK stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. PIMCO High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after acquiring an additional 559,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 145,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 124,761 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

