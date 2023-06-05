Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 111,725 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $156,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,226,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $204.06. The company had a trading volume of 672,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,914. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $287.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.