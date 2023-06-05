Piper Sandler Boosts Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Price Target to $8.00

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Danimer Scientific Stock Performance

DNMR stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Danimer Scientific has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $319.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.50.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Analysts predict that Danimer Scientific will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Danimer Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $33,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 356,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,895.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,400 over the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Danimer Scientific by 69.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 34.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 19,018 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 151.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 263,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 158,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

