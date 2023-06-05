Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Gap Up to $63.71

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $63.71, but opened at $66.65. Planet Fitness shares last traded at $63.98, with a volume of 285,786 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,985,000 after acquiring an additional 80,705 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,021,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,200,000 after buying an additional 190,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,520,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,257,000 after buying an additional 288,762 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 164,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Planet Fitness by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,123,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,954,000 after buying an additional 143,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

