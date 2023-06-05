Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 4.2% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after acquiring an additional 854,044 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.22. 463,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,482. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $266.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $247.20 and its 200 day moving average is $234.18. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.