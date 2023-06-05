Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,911,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,613,000 after purchasing an additional 724,666 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,945,000 after acquiring an additional 295,049 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,003,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,742,000 after buying an additional 315,643 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,086,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USHY traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,249,141 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.44.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

