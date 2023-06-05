Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SRE traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.82. 278,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,339. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

