Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 2,925 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 431,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 114,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 76,942 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.90. 16,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.13. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.