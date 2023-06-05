Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.24. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

