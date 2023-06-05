Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of POLA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Polar Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

