Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of POLA opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. Polar Power has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%.
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.
