Pollux Coin (POX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $416,456.49

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 5th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $42.43 million and approximately $416,456.49 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003305 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.8359331 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $462,852.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

