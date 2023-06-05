PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Holdings Cut by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 2.6% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International owned about 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $34,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,266,070,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,341,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.51. The stock had a trading volume of 260,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.21. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

