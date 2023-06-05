Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.0% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after purchasing an additional 264,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,148,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $455.50. 287,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.60 and a 200-day moving average of $471.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

