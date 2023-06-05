Premier Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.28.

XOM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.07. 4,441,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,143,107. The company has a market cap of $428.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

