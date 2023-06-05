Premier Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PB. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 201,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.95 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.13%.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

