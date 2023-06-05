Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $45.08. 2,738,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $54.16.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

