Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases 28,296 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,296 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 70,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 53,615 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13,343.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 186,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 184,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,098,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 49,369 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

HBI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.36. 3,737,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,272,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.