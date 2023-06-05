Premier Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,983 Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares during the period. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $193.40. 1,053,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $176.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

