Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 1,005 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 0.7 %

CMI stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.33. 361,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.67. The company has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

