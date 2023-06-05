Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 14,570 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises approximately 3.7% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in Hess by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock worth $174,102,591. 9.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HES traded down $1.18 on Monday, hitting $132.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,243. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.