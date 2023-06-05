Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 4,258 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.4% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

V traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $228.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,155,740. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.68 and its 200-day moving average is $221.75. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.