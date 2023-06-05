Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 5,155 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Premier Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.38. 832,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $62.54 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

