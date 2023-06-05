Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 6,045 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Premier Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 1.5% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 54.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 18,867 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.3% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 148,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Cboe Global Markets news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total transaction of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,735.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.18. 753,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

