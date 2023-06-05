Premier Asset Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Premier Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,235. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.60.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.