Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.31.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

