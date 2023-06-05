Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.1 %

PDEX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

