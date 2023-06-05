Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

PRGS opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

