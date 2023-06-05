Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Trading Up 0.8 %

PRGS opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.