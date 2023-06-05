ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.00

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 565915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.73.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $91.32.

Institutional Trading of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

