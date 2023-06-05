ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.87

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.87 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 835510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

