Providence First Trust Co Buys 1,370 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Providence First Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 43,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,346,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,956. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.