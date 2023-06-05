Providence First Trust Co Buys 3,598 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. iShares Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 1,623.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,560 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,701,000 after buying an additional 516,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,095,000 after buying an additional 409,645 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 393,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after buying an additional 304,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after buying an additional 276,311 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.35. 110,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $48.89. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.88 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.