Providence First Trust Co Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,957 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after buying an additional 75,518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,145,000 after purchasing an additional 100,728 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.92. 662,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,069. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

