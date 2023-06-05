Providence First Trust Co Has $3.60 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.1% of Providence First Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.28. 4,109,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,736,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

