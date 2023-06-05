Providence First Trust Co Has $305,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Providence First Trust Co lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $43,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $43,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,284. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.72.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.82. The stock had a trading volume of 422,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,958. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.74%.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

