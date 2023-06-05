Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.33.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.05, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.21. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 192,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 121.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

