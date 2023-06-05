Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Qorvo by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,408,000 after buying an additional 51,965 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of QRVO traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.23. 155,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

