Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Cap of $276.26 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00009823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $276.26 million and $20.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,872.14 or 0.06968961 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00054740 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00039769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005996 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,684,967 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

