Qtum Reaches Market Capitalization of $255.59 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.44 or 0.00009518 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $255.59 million and $26.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,807.59 or 0.07046568 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00054026 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00038863 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,686,092 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.