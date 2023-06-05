Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 816,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 343,119 shares.The stock last traded at $22.09 and had previously closed at $21.95.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

