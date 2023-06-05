QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.28. Approximately 195,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 456,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.03.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 258,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 54,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 21.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,680,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,276,000 after acquiring an additional 840,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,296 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $1,206,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

