Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Position Lifted by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,762 shares during the quarter. Radius Global Infrastructure accounts for about 4.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned about 1.88% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $21,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RADI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3,601.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Radius Global Infrastructure Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 319,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,107. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Radius Global Infrastructure Profile

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

(Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.