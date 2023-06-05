Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $49.46 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $49.46 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,872,120 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

