Raymond James Cuts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$68.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$72.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.85.

Teck Resources Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$58.21 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The firm has a market cap of C$29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$57.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

